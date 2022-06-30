Tickets on sale for The Photography Show & The Video Show 2022 June 30, 2022

Photographers – from beginners to seasoned professionals – can try out the latest equipment and receive advice from experts at The Photography Show & The Video Show 2022.

The show will take place from 17-20 September 2022 at the Birmingham NEC, from 10am to 5pm every day.

Tickets are now on sale for the show, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK and Europe.

Standard day admission is from £14.95 (concessions and multi-day options are available), with Masterclasses an additional £10 per day.

However, Amateur Photographer readers can save 20% on advance tickets by visiting Get tickets for the show! and entering the promo code AMPHOTPS22.

Professionals and those in the photo or video trade can apply for free entry (see below).

Over 250 brands

The live event for photographers, videographers and content creators brings together over 250 of the biggest international brands.

Those photo and imaging companies exhibiting will include Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm and OM-System (formerly Olympus).

Best for beginners

There’ll also be a packed programme of demos, talks, workshops and networking opportunities.

Experts from around the world will share their experience and advice in a series of masterclasses.

These include some Photography Beginner’s Masterclass.

Experts will include Laurence Norah, who will advise on how to buy your first camera, and Liam Man, who will share his photo editing techniques.

At the Video Beginner’s Masterclass, Alice Greenfield will showcase essential kit for simple storytelling, while Tom Lewis will focus on the importance of audio.

Turning Pro Masterclasses

There will also be Turning Pro Masterclasses, which are could prove essential for anyone looking to change careers.

They will include pro photographer Tommy Reynolds on the realities of being a professional photographer and how to turn a hobby into a business.

Emma Alexander will explore different ways of pricing jobs and the importance of usage in her session during the Pro Masterclasses.

Free entry criteria

Professional photographers, videographers, content creators and image-making industry representatives can apply for FREE entry to the show.

All applications must be made before midnight on 14 September 2022 and will be verified against specific criteria.

To find out more just click here.

