Three new Sigma Contemporary primes, too

A trio of tasty-sounding Contemporary lenses rounds off a busy news day for the independent lens maker

As well as announcing a new 100-400mm for Sony E-mount and L-mount, Sigma has also announced three Contemporary prime lenses for L-mount: the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN, Sigma 30mm f/1.4 DC DN and Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN. While this trio is already available for Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M and Micro Four Thirds mounts, they have been optimised for L-mount, and are weather-sealed, come with image stabilisation and a lens hood and much more besides.

The 16mm, which has 16 elements in 13 groups, 9 aperture blades, and weighs in at 415g, costs £449.99.

The 30mm, which has nine elements in seven groups, nine blades and weighs 280g, costs £329.99.

The 56mm, which has 10 elements in six groups, nine blades and weighs 285g, costs £399.99. Available July. Watch out for a full review in AP from our expert testing team, as soon as review samples become available. For more information on Sigma, click here.