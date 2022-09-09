These lenses will make the most of the 40.2MP Fujifilm X-H2
September 9, 2022
The Fujifilm X-H2 has rewritten the rulebook for APS-C mirrorless cameras – and now, Fujifilm has released a list of the lenses that will get the most out of it.
Announced yesterday, the Fujifilm X-H2 is essentially a high-resolution twin to the speed-focused Fujifilm X-H2S, which arrived back in May of this year. While that camera sported a 26.2MP sensor, this new camera is equipped with a 40MP back-illuminated sensor in the same body design.
We’ve already spent some time with the Fujifilm X-H2 – you can find out what we’ve made of it so far in our Fujifilm X-H2 first look review. If you’ve got your eye on one of these models and are wondering which lenses to pair it with, Fujifilm has got you covered – the manufacturer shared with Fuji Rumors a list of the lenses that will take full advantage of the 40.2MP sensor to deliver outstanding images.
The best Fujifilm X-H2 lenses: full list
Fuji’s list of lenses is as follows (where applicable, we’ve linked up our reviews of each lens so you can see more of how they perform):
- XF 16mm F2.8 R WR
- XF 18mm F1.4 R LM WR
- XF 23mm F1.4 R LM WR
- XF 23mm F2 R WR
- XF 27mm F2.8 R WR
- XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR
- XF 35mm F2 R WR
- XF 50mm F1.0 R WR
- XF 50mm F2 R WR
- XF 56mm F1.2 R WR
- XF 80mm F2.8 R LM OIS MACRO
- XF 90mm F2 R LM WR
- XF 200mm F2 R LM OIS WR
- XF 8-16mm F2.8 R LM WR
- XF 16-55mm F2.8 R LM WR
- XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR
- XF 50-140mm F2.8 R LM OIS WR
- XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR
- XF 100-400mm F4.5-5.6 R LM OIS WR
- XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR
The list is up to date with the latest lenses, including the Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR portrait prime that was also announced alongside the X-H2.
It’s also worth noting that any Fujifilm X-mount lens is likely going to perform well on the X-H2. The lenses on the list are just the ones that Fujifilm says will be able to get the most benefit from its high-resolution sensor.
You can catch up on all our coverage from the Fujifilm X-Summit in New York here. We’ll be bringing you a full review of the new Fujifilm X-H2 very soon.
