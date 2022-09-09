These lenses will make the most of the 40.2MP Fujifilm X-H2 September 9, 2022

The Fujifilm X-H2 has rewritten the rulebook for APS-C mirrorless cameras – and now, Fujifilm has released a list of the lenses that will get the most out of it.

Announced yesterday, the Fujifilm X-H2 is essentially a high-resolution twin to the speed-focused Fujifilm X-H2S, which arrived back in May of this year. While that camera sported a 26.2MP sensor, this new camera is equipped with a 40MP back-illuminated sensor in the same body design.

We’ve already spent some time with the Fujifilm X-H2 – you can find out what we’ve made of it so far in our Fujifilm X-H2 first look review. If you’ve got your eye on one of these models and are wondering which lenses to pair it with, Fujifilm has got you covered – the manufacturer shared with Fuji Rumors a list of the lenses that will take full advantage of the 40.2MP sensor to deliver outstanding images.

The best Fujifilm X-H2 lenses: full list

Fuji’s list of lenses is as follows (where applicable, we’ve linked up our reviews of each lens so you can see more of how they perform):

The list is up to date with the latest lenses, including the Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR portrait prime that was also announced alongside the X-H2.

It’s also worth noting that any Fujifilm X-mount lens is likely going to perform well on the X-H2. The lenses on the list are just the ones that Fujifilm says will be able to get the most benefit from its high-resolution sensor.

You can catch up on all our coverage from the Fujifilm X-Summit in New York here. We’ll be bringing you a full review of the new Fujifilm X-H2 very soon.

Further reading

Fujifilm GF 30mm F5.6 and 110mm F5.6 tilt-shift lenses coming

Our Fujifilm X-H2S review

The best Fujifilm cameras to buy

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.