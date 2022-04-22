The Societies of Photographers announces new UK roadshows April 22, 2022

The Societies of Photographers has announced a programme of nine new, free-to-enter photographic roadshows, which will be held throughout the UK from late April to the end of June 2022.

The free events are open to all and the Societies of Photographers said they are, ‘the perfect opportunity to catch up with the latest products and services from the trade and gain education from a series of talks.’

A range of photographic lecturers have been lined up to teach budding photographers a range of photographic topics – from photographic lighting to inspirational presentations – with three Masterclasses at each event.

Those who will be speaking include Damian McGillicuddy, Terry Donnelly, Cass Davies, Emma Jane Gary Hill, Satnam Dosajh and Maddy Rogers.

The trade shows will feature leading photographic companies where attendees can get information on the latest equipment and services.

The companies lined up to appear include Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, Loxley Colour, Permajet, Click Props, Aaduki Multimedia Insurance, Camera Centre UK, Digitalab and One Vision Imaging.

The Societies of Photographers’ 2022 Roadshows – dates and venues

26 April – Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa, Falkirk

27 April – Rainton Arena, Houghton Le Spring

28 April – DW Stadium, Wigan

24 May – The Inn on the Lake, Gravesend

25 May – The Ridgeway Centre, Milton Keynes

26 May – Newark Showground, Newark

28 June – Sandy Park, Exeter

29 June – All Nations Centre, Cardiff

30 June – National Motorcycle Museum, Solihull

Tickets give Masterclass entry

Colin Jones, CEO of The Societies of Photographers, said, ‘We are delighted to bring the Roadshows back for 2022. We have prepared three free Masterclasses per event, that will give photographers hints and tips on how to improve their own photography. That’s along with a trade show packed full of leading photographic companies eager to show you the latest in products and services from the industry, with special show deals organised by the manufacturers. If you are an aspiring photographer, you will find these days informative and educational. Tickets are free and this gains you entry to both the trade show and the Masterclasses.’

For more information on The Societies of Photographers’ Roadshows and to register for your free tickets please go to Photographic Roadshows.

