The Societies London convention moves to March, get 10% off masterclass tickets December 16, 2021

Now in its 19th year The Societies of Photographers will hold its annual London Photo Convention and Trade Show from Wednesday 16th – Saturday 19th March 2022 at the Novotel London West, Hammersmith

Europe’s largest ‘open to all’ free* photographic Trade Show hosts 100 exhibitors, alongside of 200 hours of classes from 80 speakers, dedicated Business School, an International 20×16-inch Print Competition, Photographer of the Year Presentation Evening and much more.



Sony, Canon, Epson and Fujifilm are just some of the leading companies lined up to show their latest products supported by CameraWorld and Park Cameras.

“This is a great opportunity to be the first to see new 2022 products and services on offer from major manufacturers in the photographic industry,” said The Societies of Photographers CEO Colin Jones.

“The move to March has been welcomed by the photographic trade and members alike, with so much positivity surrounding the event, it’s going to be a fantastic convention and I look forward to welcoming you all”

It costs just £250 to attend the full four-day masterclass programme, while a one day pass costs £75, but you can get 10% off all tickets by using the code AP10. You can order or pre-register from here where you will also find more seminar information, special offers and updates

*Pre-register before 28 February 2022 for free and avoid £10 entry fee to the Trade Show. Classes, Packages and Awards Presentation Evening Ticket prices are available online.