The RPS announces photographers for 163rd International Photography Exhibition December 6, 2021

The Royal Photographic Society has announced the selected photographers in the latest edition of their International Photography Exhibition. 57 international photographers will exhibit in April 2022.

The International Photography Exhibition (IPE) is the world’s longest running photography exhibition. Now in its 163rd edition, the IPE 163 is a powerful exhibition that demonstrates the breadth of contemporary image-making and storytelling today. It explores themes of identity, cultural heritage, global societal issues, gender politics, mental health, the natural world, and the human condition.

The selected work pays particular attention to the personal impacts of the pandemic, capturing hardship, grief, resilience, and hope. The selected photographs were chosen anonymously from a worldwide open call in which over 8000 images were entered by 3,944 photographers from 114 countries.

A total of 105 works by 57 photographers will be on display in the International Photography Exhibition 163 at RPS Gallery, Bristol from 16 April to 3 July 2022. Each edition of the IPE invites a guest selection panel of leading voices in photography.

Bringing together an exciting mix of expertise in photography, curating and publishing, the IPE 163 selectors were Monica Alcazar-Duarte (non-fiction photographer), Sebah Chaudhry (Creative Producer, Co-Founder and Co-Director of Reframed UK), Joy Gregory HonFRPS (award-winning photographic artist) and Dr Michael Pritchard, RPS Director of Programmes.

The IPE 163 Award is given to Tim Franco, a French-Polish photographer, for his work ‘Unperson – Portraits of North Korean Defectors’. Tim was based in Shanghai for a decade, documenting the incredible urbanisation of China and its social impacts.

It was during this time that he developed his style of working mostly on analogue camera and trying to bring a minimalist aesthetic to documentary photography.

In 2016, Tim moved to South Korea where he worked on a three-year project about North Korean defectors.

South Korean photographer KyeongJun Yang receives the Under 30s Award for work from his series ‘Men Don’t Cry’. Yang went to the United States when he was 18 and studied journalism and philosophy at the University of Texas at Austin. His works focus on how individuals and small communities are impacted by society and culture.

The IPE 163 showcases experimental techniques and innovative approaches to challenge expectations, ignite conversation and give a voice to underrepresented communities. Collectively, the exhibition compels us to reimagine the way we interpret the world.

Monica Alcazar-Duarte, on choosing one of the Selectors Spotlight awards said: “It was a deeply enriching experience to be part of the selection panel for the IPE 163. This year’s selection encompasses a variety of issues present in our society in recent years.

I can barely wait to see all the selected prints being exhibited together next year. I also hope that this exhibition opens a space for

ongoing needed conversations in our society today.”

Evan Dawson, RPS CEO said: “The photographs chosen for this year’s International Photography Exhibition are some of the most striking that we’ve ever seen. Our most popular ever open call saw more people entering from 114 countries throughout the world, demonstrating the power of photography to tell meaningful stories, and to connect with one another, even when travel hasn’t been possible for so many. Congratulations to all the selected photographers.”

Visit IPE 163

RPS Gallery, The Royal Photographic Society, Bristol, UK

16 April – 3 July 2022

Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

The IPE 163 will tour to venues nationwide, including the Museum of Gloucester in 2023

#IPE163 #RoyalPhotographicSociety

The IPE 164 call for entries opens on 15 February 2022.

The IPE is supported by theprintspace.

Find out more: rps.org/ipe163

(Feature image by Àsìkò, Spirit in the room, from the series Manifestations.)