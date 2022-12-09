The DJI Mini 3: A sub-249g drone ‘ready for adventure’ December 9, 2022

DJI has introduced the DJI Mini 3, a compact, ultra-lightweight camera drone. This follows the release of the DJI Mini 3 Pro earlier this year. Both drones share many features, like weighing less than 249 grams and its ability to shoot 4K video and 12MP stills, but the Mini 3 has a lower price tag.

The DJI Mini 3 will be available to buy from early 2023 from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners for £439/ $409 (drone-only). It can also be bought with the DJI RC-N1 Remote Controller, a shoulder bag, a charging hub and more. For more information on all the new features, accessories, and capabilities, visit https://www.dji.com/dji-mini-3.

DJI, the world’s leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces DJI Mini 3, a compact, ultra-lightweight camera drone that is ready for adventure. At less than 249 grams, Mini 3 is portable to take anywhere and is exempt from most drone regulations in several parts of the world. Its 1/1.7-inch camera sensor films 4K HDR video and 12MP photos with True Vertical Shooting for incredible social media content clarity. With these features and more, DJI Mini 3 lets users capture any moment, so fly.

“DJI Mini 3 arrives as a welcome addition to our growing compact drone lineup,” said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. “It follows in the footsteps of its sibling, Mini 3 Pro, and offers many of the same high-performance features as a worthy alternative option. We created Mini 3 to invite even more new users to take off for the first time, and we can’t wait to see the moments they create with it.”

Lightweight and Portable for Unlimited Takeoff

As the latest of the DJI Mini series, Mini 3 was specifically designed to weigh under 249 grams. [1] This compact design makes DJI Mini 3 easy to take in your bag or pocket for your next adventure. It also satisfies drone regulations in many parts of the world, where sub-250g drones allow users to fly within regional compliance, without the need for an exam.

Vivid, Vertical Detail

DJI Mini 3 records in dazzling 4K/30fps in HDR with true-to-life colors, both day and night. [2]A 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture allow greater image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise in even low lighting and high contrast, generating cleaner images. 4-in-1 pixel technology can create photos from 48MP to 12MP in size and individual pixels as large as 2.4 μm to improve low-light performance. Dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology helps create incredibly clear images in little time, resulting in excellent results, even in images with high dynamic range such as large shadows. This excellent image quality means even more incredible results with True Vertical Shooting, rotating the camera 90 degrees to create content that is perfect for social media platforms.

Fly Longer, Smoother, Further

DJI Mini 3 comes with the standard Intelligent Flight Battery to provide a max flight time of up to 38 minutes. DJI O2 digital video transmission delivers a 720p/30fps live feed from up to 10 km away while using powerful anti-interference technology to deliver a reliable connection throughout the flight. [3] With a wind resistance at up to 10.7 m/s, Mini 3 can hover steady and keep a stable image in various conditions.

Cinematic Shots in a Tap

DJI Mini 3 makes content creation a breeze with QuickShots, a suite of pre-programmed flight and filming paths to let anyone make beautiful footage in both landscape and vertical shooting. These include:

Dronie: Aircraft flies back and up with the camera locked on the subject.

Helix: Aircraft flies up and spirals around the subject.

Rocket: Aircraft flies up with the camera facing down.

Circle: Aircraft circles around the subject.

Boomerang: Aircraft flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away and descending as it returns.

Effortlessly Adept

Flying is easier than you think, and DJI Mini 3 supports a bunch of intelligent functions to help you get started right away. Auto Takeoff helps you start your flight journey. The Return to Home (RTH) function includes Smart RTH, Low Battery RTH, and Failsafe RTH, instructing the aircraft to automatically return to its starting point in situations like a dropped signal or low battery. Mini 3 also combines GNSS with the downward vision system and the infrared sensing system to hover stably and accurately, so you can fly confidently.

Accessories to Boost Your Flight

To get the most out of every flight, DJI Mini 3 arrives with several accessories: [4]

DJI RC is a lightweight and easy-to-use remote controller with a built-in screen. Thanks to the built-in DJI Fly app, it is ready to use without the need to connect to a smartphone, making takeoff more focused and aerial photography more enjoyable.

Intelligent Flight Batteryensures a smooth and worry-free flight for up to 38 minutes.

Two-Way Charging Hub charges the remote controller and three batteries in sequence and also serves as a mobile power source and stores batteries for convenient carrying.

ND Filters Set adapts the Mini 3 camera to strong lighting conditions with ND16/64/256 filters to always be ready for the perfect shot.

360° Propeller Guard fully covers the propellers and is easy to attach and detach, ensuring flight safety in a simple and efficient way.

Propeller Holder binds the front and back propellers when the aircraft is folded for more convenient storage.

Additional Features

180°, Wide, and Sphere panorama, with Sphere Panorama Viewer 2.0 in the DJI Fly app offering a 720° view to drag and zoom a Sphere panorama.

QuickTransfer with max download speed of 25 MB/s

Supports large-angle tilt to introduce more creative possibilities.

Digital zoom at 2x in 4K/30fps, 4x in 1080p, and 2x in 12MP photo

[1] Standard aircraft weight (including the Intelligent Flight Battery, propellers, and a microSD card). The actual product weight may vary due to differences in batch materials and external factors. Registration is not required in some countries and regions. Always check local laws and regulations before use.

[2] HDR video does not support video recording at over 30 fps.

[3] FCC-compliant, tested in an outdoor open environment without interference.

[4] Listed accessories are sold separately. Availability may vary.

