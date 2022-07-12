Save up to 37% on Sony E lenses with Amazon Prime Day 2022! July 12, 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, spread over two days, the 12-13th July 2022. We’ve been searching high and low to find you the best deals on lenses and cameras, software and other photography kit.

Here we’ve found some of the best deals on Sony E-mount lenses, with some giving you savings up to 37%!

Sony E-Mount APS-C lenses Amazon Prime Day Deals:

Sony E-Mount APS-C lenses are designed for use on Sony’s APS-C mirrorless cameras – but can also be used on full-frame Sony E-Mount cameras, but using the cropped mode (at a reduced resolution), so generally it isn’t recommended.

Sony FE-Mount / Full-frame (can be used on APS-C):

If you’re looking for more advice on Sony lenses, then have a look at our guide to the best Sony E-Mount lenses, or for some great Sony cameras, have a look at the best Sony cameras.

