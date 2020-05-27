Test Drive Canon cameras and lenses for free

Canon has launched a new incentive whereby you can get hands-on and try out the EOS R system and selected EOS bodies and lenses for free. They'll even deliver them to your door



Fancy giving Canon’s full-frame EOS R mirrorless system a try, or perhaps an EOS body and EF lens without having to spend a penny? Well now you can thanks to Canon’s new 48-hour test drive incentive that’s been launched recently.

Photographers have the choice of test driving the Canon EOS R system, including the Canon EOS R and Canon EOS RP, as well as RF-mount lenses, EOS camera bodies and EF lenses. The service is completely free for a 48-hour period including delivery and collection. If you enjoy using the kit and fancy holding onto it for a little while longer, it’s possible to book additional days up-to 7 days for a small daily fee.

Technical support is also made available during a TestDrive, should you require help setting up your camera or need any other technical assistance.

Head over to the Canon Test Drive Website and you’ll find all the information you need and link to where you can make your Test Drive Booking.

Better still, photographers are eligible to 5% cashback on selected equipment purchased within 60 days of a Test Drive.