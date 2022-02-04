Tenba reveals updated Fulton backpack range February 4, 2022

Tenba has updated its Fulton backpack range to V2 packs with the addition of a larger 16L capacity pack and a new, all-weather Black Camo backpack.

The company says the updates have been developed, ‘in response to customer feedback’, and adds, ‘these changes have made the packs even more versatile, while also boasting a new 16L size for carrying more equipment and a new All-Weather model offering all day protection.’ The 16L size joins the 10L and 14L capacity backpacks in the range.

The Fulton collection follows Tenba calls its ‘three rules of urban exploration’: keep it low profile and lightweight; keep it secure; and don’t draw the wrong kind of attention.

Lightweight design

Fulton backpacks have a soft, lightweight canvas design (they weigh less than 1.4kgs) that ‘blends seamlessly into any environment’. They include features such as a padded tablet sleeve and an expandable roll-top opening.

The backpacks feature a main camera compartment to fit DSLR or mirrorless cameras with room for lenses, flashguns or video accessories like mics, monitors and/or compact lighting systems.

Other features of the backpacks include secure rear camera access – camera gear is secured up against the user’s back so that nothing can be removed from the front or sides of the pack while travelling.

A front zip pocket provides secure storage for important items like batteries, cables, memory cards, mobile phone and keys. A reinforced side pocket fits a tripod or monopod and all the backpacks have a new, rear trolley strap.

Capacity

The 10L, 14L & 16L capacity backpacks are available in either black or tan/olive colours and are suitable for carrying both photographic and video gear, a DJI Mavic and other compact drone and accessories, and either a tablet or laptop. The roll-top section has space for food, a lightweight jacket or other personal gear.

The 10L backpack is said to be able to carry a mirrorless or DSLR camera with two to four lenses (up to a detached 24-70mm f/2.8 lens) and up to 11-inch iPads.

The 14L can carry a mirrorless or DSLR camera with three to four lenses (up to an attached 70-200mm f/2.8 lens) and up to a 13-inch laptop.

The 16L can accommodate a mirrorless or DSLR camera with two to seven lenses (up to a detached 70-200mm f/2.8 lens) and up to a 16-inch laptop.

All Weather backpack in Black Camo

The new, All Weather Black Camo backpack is available in all three sizes (10L, 14L and 16L). It combines black coated fabric with black camouflage, plus it has a water-repellent zipper on the laptop compartment, and it includes Tenba’s signature dual sided WeatherWrap rain cover.

The new All Weather design is made using super hydrophobic, water-repellent nylon that’s designed ‘to give your gear the ultimate protection no matter what the conditions’. The front tablet/laptop accessory pocket also adds a rubberised zipper designed to keep the rain out and your equipment dry.

The Fulton All Weather backpack is supplied with Tenba’s removable and reversible Dual Sided WeatherWrap – it’s silver on one side to reflect the sun on hot days and black on the other for a more discreet look.

View the collection

To view the full, updated Tenba collection and find out more about prices and availability just go to: Tenba Fulton V2 range

Related articles:

Tenba BYOB 10 DSLR Backpack Insert review

20 Best Travel Accessories For Photography

Tenba launches new budget bag range

Two Tenba bags launched to celebrate brand’s 40th Anniversary