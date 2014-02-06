Tamron introduces two new telephoto zooms

Further expanding its zoom range, Tamron has unveiled two new telephoto lenses: a 28-300mm and a 16-300mm.

Pictured: the new Tamron 28-300mm telephoto zoom

The Tamron 28-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di VC PZD (for full-frame DSLRs) and the 16-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD MACRO (for those with an APS-C size imaging sensor) have been announced by UK distributor Intro2020.

Both incorporate the Piezo Drive, an ultrasonic motor system for quiet AF, as well as a Vibration Compensation mechanism.

The 28-300mm is constructed of 19 elements in 15 groups, while the 16-300mm boasts 16 elements in 12 groups. Both include Molded-Glass Aspherical elements and Ultra-Extra Refractive Index elements.

In the design of both lenses, Tamron has focused on portability. The 28-300mm has reduced dimensions compared to Tamron’s previous model of the same focal length, measuring 96mm long and weighing 540g. The 16-300mm measures 99.5mm and also weighs 540g.

The Tamron 16-300mm, with a zoom ratio of approximately 18.8x

The 16-300mm sports a minimum focusing distance of 0.39 metres, with a magnification ratio of 1:2.9 – useful for macro work. The 28-300mm, meanwhile, features advanced Broad-Band Anti-Reflection coatings to minimise flare and ghosting.

The two lenses will be on display at the Tamron booth at the CP+ 2014, which is held from February 13 to 16 in Yokohama, Japan. Both will be available for Canon, Nikon and Sony mounts. Further availability information and pricing are yet to be announced.