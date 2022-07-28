Tamron developing 50-400mm zoom lens for Sony E-mount July 28, 2022

Tamron Japan has revealed it is developing the 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The company says it has managed to keep the size of the lens down to that of ‘conventional 100-400mm zoom lenses.’

The 50-400mm zoom lens, which is said by Tamron to be due to launch in autumn 2022, is just 183.4mm long (at 50mm), 258mm (at 400mm) and weighs 1,155g.

The lens provides up to one-half life-size magnification during close focus, with a Minimum Object Distance of 0.25m (9.8-inches) at the 50mm end of the zoom.

The lens includes Tamron’s Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive (VXD) linear motor focus mechanism that offers ‘excellent quietness and responsiveness’, plus the company’s proprietary image stabilisation mechanism, known as Vibration Compensation (VC).

As yet, no exact details on price and launch date have emerged but Tamron has cautioned that ‘Due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change.’

See below for the full press release from Tamron Japan

July 28, 2022, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the development of the versatile 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD (Model A067), a next level ultra-telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras

Due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change.

Overview of the 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD features

The 50-400mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD creates an entirely new category for high-performance ultra-telephoto mirrorless zoom lenses. With an 8x zoom ratio that begins at an unprecedented 50mm (commonly called the “standard” focal length for full-frame cameras), this new ultra-telephoto zoom lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras is the same size as conventional 100-400mm zoom lenses, yet offers a wider angle of view on the wide end for excellent versatility.

The 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 is remarkably compact with a length of just 183.4mm (7.2 in) and a light weight of 1,155g (40.7oz) but provides unparalleled high performance at all focal lengths. In spite of the high magnification ratio, high image quality is delivered across the entire 50-400mm range through the effective arrangement of special lens elements.

Equipped with TAMRON’s VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) linear motor focus mechanism that offers excellent quietness and responsiveness, plus TAMRON’s proprietary image stabilization mechanism VC (Vibration Compensation), the lens delivers versatile capability for all shooting scenarios.

Because the 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 provides up to one-half life-size magnification during close focus, users can enjoy the world of half-macro photography with excellent close-up shooting capabilities, with an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.25m (9.8 in) at the 50mm end.

The filter size is 67mm, the same as most other TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras, providing greater convenience when using multiple lenses together. The lens also features ergonomic features that support comfortable shooting, such as the adoption of a new lens design with improved texture and operability, and a Connector Port for the dedicated TAMRON Lens Utility (TM) originally and uniquely developed by TAMRON.

In addition, for this 50-400mm F4.5-6.3, TAMRON Lens Utility newly offers a “Focus Limiter” function. An optional Arca-Swiss compatible accessory tripod mount is available for convenience when using a tripod. All in all, the 50-400mm F4.5-6.3 is a highly portable, versatile zoom lens that ensures users never miss a shooting opportunity, from the 50mm standard focal length up to the 400mm ultra-telephoto. This is a breakthrough product that creates an entirely new category of ultra-telephoto-mirrorless zoom lenses, another first for TAMRON.

Main features

Expansive 8x zoom ratio starts at 50mm and extends to 400mm ultra-telephoto with a single lens Unfaltering high image quality across the entire zoom range VXD produces high-speed and high-precision AF Equipped with TAMRON’s proprietary VC image stabilization Enhanced operational and versatile features

1) Connector Port for the TAMRON Lens Utility

2) New “Focus Limiter” function added to the TAMRON Lens Utility

3) Rapid zooming (Zoom ring rotation arc is just 75°)

4) Optional tripod mount (Arca-Swiss compatible)

Super-compact with a length of only 183.4mm (7.2 in) and a weight of 1,155g (40.7 oz) Half-macro photography with magnification ratio of 1:2 at the 50mm setting New design with improved texture and scratch resistance 67mm filter size, same as most other TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras User-friendly features (Moisture-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating, Zoom Lock switch, etc.) Compatibility with many camera-specific features and functions, including Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF

* Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc., are subject to change without prior notice.

Related articles

Tamron announces 17-70mm F2.8 Fujifilm X-mount lens

Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD Review

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD review

AP Awards 2022 – The Best Lenses of 2022

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.