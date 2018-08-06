Tamron announces “smallest and lightest wide angle zoom”

Tamron is releasing a stabilised ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, the 17-35mm F/2.8-4 Di OSD, for Canon and Nikon full-frame DSLRs.

The company claims the lens is the smallest and lightest in its class. It weighs in at just 460g and is 90mm long, and offers a fast f/2.8 aperture at the wide-angle end, which goes down to f/4 when zoomed out. There are 15 lens elements in 10 groups with four LD (Low Dispersion) elements to minimise chromatic aberrations, and the minimum focussing distance is just 0.28m across the zoom range. The lens is also moisture resistant, while a flourine coating minimises the effects of dirt, dust, moisture or fingerprints. The suggested retail price is £629.99, with the autumn availability dates to be confirmed by Sigma UK.



