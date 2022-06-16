Tamron announces 17-70mm F2.8 Fujifilm X-mount lens June 16, 2022

Tamron has announced its 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD zoom lens is now available for Fuji X-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras.

The lens is the Fujifilm X-mount version of a zoom that was launched in early 2021 in a Sony E-mount version.

On Fujifilm X-series APS-C cameras the lens offers a 4.1x focal length range (equivalent to 25.5-105mm) at a constant wide f/2.8 aperture.

VC & RXD explained

The VC in the lens names means it is equipped with a vibration compensation (VC) mechanism optimised for both stills and video.

This feature is available when the lens is used with cameras with or without in-body image stabilization.

When shooting video, image stabilization relies on AI and performs automatically to best compensate for different shooting situations.

The lens includes Tamron’s proprietary Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive (RXD) stepping motor for quick and near-silent autofocus, with full-time manual override capability.

Optical design

The optical make-up of the lens is 16 elements in 12 groups.

It features two Glass Molded (GM) aspherical elements, a hybrid aspherical element, and two low-dispersion elements to increase sharpness, reduce chromatic aberrations, and prevent colour fringing.

A 9-bladed rounded diaphragm helps to create out-of-focus highlights.

Tamron’s Broad-Band Anti-Reflection (BBAR) Coating has been applied to individual elements to reduce occurrences of flare and ghosting.

The lens also features moisture-resistant construction for use in wet weather and a fluorine coating on the front element to protect it from dust, dirt, and smears.

Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD – key specs

Focal length: 17-70mm (25.5-105mm equivalent)

Maximum aperture: f/2.8

Minimum object distance: 0.19m wide; 0.39m tele

Filter size: 67

Weight: 525g

Pricing & availability

Tamron has said it expects to supply the lens in dealers from mid-July 2022 but, ‘due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change.’

The UK SRP for the Fujifilm X-mount version of the lens is £829.99.

TAMRON announces world’s first 17-70mm F2.8, wide range 4.1x standard zoom lens with VC for FUJIFILM X-mount

June 16, 2022, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070), a fast-aperture standard zoom lens for FUJIFILM X-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras on July 8, 2022. However, due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change.

PRODUCT NAME

17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070) For FUJIFILM X-mount

DATE OF LAUNCH

The FUJIFILM X-mount model: July 8, 2022

*Due to the spread of COVID-19, the release date or the product supply schedule could be delayed.

This is the FUJIFILM X-mount version of the 17-70mm F/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070) released on January 14, 2021 for Sony E-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras. It features a maximum aperture of F2.8 across the entire 4.1x zoom ratio that covers the focal length range of 17-70mm (full-frame equivalent of 25.5-105mm), and superb optical performance. It is a small, lightweight lens that is equipped with VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism to minimize camera shake. The VC mechanism leverages AI technology when shooting video. Also, it is equipped with the quiet RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) AF motor and has minimal focus breathing. These two features enable videographers to shoot comfortably using a mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera. For added versatility, the 17-70mm F2.8 offers MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.19m (7.5 in) at the wide-angle end, Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating. And its 67mm filter size is the same as most TAMRON lenses for mirrorless cameras. It is a highly useful lens that delivers high image quality photography and videography with its fast F2.8 aperture.

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

World’s first fast-aperture standard zoom lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras with the focal length range of 17-70mm 4.1x zoom ratio

The Model B070 has a focal length range of 17-70mm, equivalent to 25.5-105mm on full-frame cameras. It is the first F2.8 fast-aperture zoom lens in the world for APS-C mirrorless cameras to achieve a 4.1x zoom ratio.

Outstanding optical performance

The optical construction of the 17-70mm F2.8 features 16 elements in 12 groups. Two GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) and one hybrid aspherical lens elements are precisely arranged to maintain high-resolution performance from edge to edge.

VC mechanism optimized for both still images and video shooting

The 17-70mm F2.8 features TAMRON’s proprietary VC mechanism. Additional sophisticated algorithms optimized for this model and a dedicated, independently operating MPU (Micro Processor Unit) all combine to superbly compensate for vibration. This feature is available when the lens is used with cameras with or without in-body image stabilization. When shooting video, by leveraging AI technology, image stabilization performs automatically to best compensate for different shooting situations.

Exceptionally quiet RXD stepping motor

The 17-70mm F2.8 incorporates TAMRON’s proprietary RXD stepping motor. Remarkably quiet, the lens facilitates photography and videography in conditions that require silence. Supporting stress-free focusing from the wide-angle to the telephoto end of the zoom range, RXD technology enables the camera’s focus tracking of moving objects to perform superbly.

Suppresses focus breathing

The 17-70mm F2.8 has minimal focus breathing, an undesirable phenomenon in which the angle of view changes depending on the focusing distance during videography. By counteracting focus breathing, the 17-70mm F2.8 empowers users’ expression of their creative intentions to the fullest degree.

Close focusing−MOD is just 0.19m (7.5 in) at wide-angle end A highly portable compact design Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating provide extra protection

