Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD arrives for Nikon Z-mount September 6, 2022

Tamron has taken the wraps off its new workhorse telephoto for Nikon Z-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras – the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. It’s essentially the Nikon Z version of the lens that already exists for Sony E-mount.

The third-party lens specialist is describing this new optic as the ‘world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens’, and accordingly, it is indeed very compact. Measuring 150.3mm in length and weighing a slender 580g, it’s designed to complement the relatively light weight of Nikon’s Z-mount mirrorless cameras.

Will it be good enough to make it onto our list of the best Nikon Z-mount lenses? We’ll have to wait until we can get it in for a full test. In the meantime, let’s dive in and take a closer look at the features and specs of this new lens.

Optical design

On the inside, the Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 is constructed of 15 lens elements in 10 groups. This construction includes an LD (Low Dispersion) lens element, which has been precisely placed to combat the kinds of aberrations common to this type of telephoto, such as axial chromatic.

According to Tamron, all this means that the 70-300mm will deliver edge-to-edge sharpness even at its maximum focal length of 300mm. Also included in the mix is Tamron’s BBAR Coating, which is specifically optimised to combat unwanted reflections.

Tamron has released some sample images taken with the lens, which you can see below (click to enlarge):

Autofocus, build and connectivity

Focusing in the new 70-300mm lens is powered by an RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor. Tamron describes this unit as ‘exceptionally quiet’, and says that it is well-suited to tracking moving subjects. The autofocus drive incorporates a sensor designed to detect the position of the lens, in addition to the RXD unit that controls the actual focusing action.

Build-wise, the Tamron 70-300mm has a number of seals at the front and rear, meaning it is moisture-resistant. According to Tamron, this should allow it to be used in difficult weather conditions such as rain without any problems.

By connecting the lens to a computer via USB, users can take advantage of Tamron’ Lens Utility software to check for and install firmware updates.

Price and availability

The new Tamron 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 will be available in the UK and Ireland from the end of September, 2022. It’s priced at £699.99 in the UK and €829.99 in Ireland, which will definitely put it on the cheaper end of full-frame Z-mount lenses. We’ll let you know how it performs as soon as our technical team is able to put it through its paces. See your local Tamron dealer to find out where to get one.

