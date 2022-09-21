Advertisement

Tamron 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD Announced

September 21, 2022

Tamron has announced the launch of a 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057) lens with compatibility with Fujifilm X-Mount cameras.

The lens will be available from October 2022, pricing information yet to be announced.

September 21, 2022, Saitama, Japan – Tamron Co., Ltd. (President & CEO: Shiro Ajisaka), a leading manufacturer of optics for diverse applications, announces the launch of the 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057), an ultra-telephoto zoom lens for FUJIFILM X-mount on October 13, 2022. However, due to the current global health crisis, the release date or product supply schedule could change.

Overview of the 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057)

The 150-500mm F5-6.7 covers a full-frame equivalent focal length range of 225mm to 750mm, combining compact size with stunning image quality across the entire zoom range-from the center of the image to the edges. Photographers can now easily enjoy the benefits of ultra-telephoto photography with its easy to handle compact body. The new ultra-telephoto zoom is equipped with the VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme-torque Drive) precise and high-speed linear motor focus mechanism and TAMRON’s proprietary VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism. At the 150mm end, the lens offers an MOD (Minimum Object Distance) of 0.6m (23.6 in) for powerful and dramatic close-ups.

Key Features

  • Compact 750mm full-frame equivalent ultra-telephoto zoom lens
  • Designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras, it delivers extremely high image quality and overall performance across the entire zoom range
  • VXD AF motor provides high speed, high precision, and quietness
  • VC image stabilization
  • High magnification ratio at 150mm
  • Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Generation 2 Coating delivers stunning clarity and contrast
  • Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine coating

Additional features

  • Arca-Swiss compatible tripod mount with strap attachment holes included
  • Lens hood with flexible, protective front portion
  • Switch designed for ease of operation and handling
  • Flex zoom lock mechanism to support greater usability
  • Equipped with an MF speed switch that is handy when focusing manually

Specifications

Model A057
Focal Length 150-500mm (for APS-C frame mirrorless format)
(for full-frame mirrorless format: 225-750mm equivalent field-of-view)
Maximum Aperture F5-6.7
Angle of View (diagonal) 10˚ 59′-3˚18′ (for APS-C frame mirrorless format)
Optical Construction 25 elements in 16 groups
Minimum Object Distance 0.6m / 23.6 in (WIDE), 1.8m / 70.9 in (TELE)
Maximum Magnification Ratio 1:3.1 (WIDE) / 1:3.7 (TELE)
Filter Size φ82mm
Maximum Diameter φ93mm
Length* 209.9mm (8.3 in)
Weight 1,710g (60.3 oz) (without tripod mount) /
Tripod mount 155g (5.5 oz)
Aperture Blades 7 (circular diaphragm)**
Minimum Aperture F22-32
Standard Accessories Round-shaped hood, Lens caps, Tripod mount
Mount FUJIFILM X-mount

From Tamron: Press Release | The launch of 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057) | X-mount | Ultra-telephoto zoom Lens – TAMRON

