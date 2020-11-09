Take the ‘one colour frame’ Close-up Challenge November 9, 2020

A special project from Close-up Photographer of the Year Close-up Photographer of the Year (CUPOTY), in association with Affinity Photo, has launched its first CUPOTY Challenge – a themed contest that runs throughout November, closing on November 30th. The theme is One Colour Frame and photographers are asked to send in close-up, macro or micro pictures where a single colour fills most of the frame to create a powerful or poetic effect. The winner receives £300 and will be featured in AP as well as securing a place in the permanent online exhibition on the CUPOTY website.

All the finalist pictures will be exhibited in the online gallery too and the best ones will also be featured in AP magazine. The competition is open to anyone, of any age, from any country, using any type of camera, including a mobile phone, or microscope. AP editor Nigel Atherton joins the judging panel this year to sit alongside award-winning photographers David Maitland, Sue Bishop, Matt Doogue and Robert Thompson, as well as CUPOTY co-founder Tracy Calder. Judging will take place in December 2020, with the results published in February 2021. See here for full details.

