Travel photography – meet the GuruShots winners
April 11, 2022
We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of ‘Travel Photography.’ For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.
Top Photographer
Tiago Schön-Adão, United States
Top photo
Nerijus Riauka, Norway
Guru’s Top Pick
jimmykamballur, India
Julien Serarre, Mexico
Pär Greilert, Sweden
Kai T Stoeyva, Norway
Stanislav Khatsevich, Israel
Fernando Muller, Brazil
Liviu Ivanescu, Canada
Ilan Horn. Israel
Christina Trester, United States
Igor Vuckovic, Croatia
Nora Skerlecz-Antal, Hungary
Stephen Day, United States
Julio Vinković, Germany
Amit Erez, Israel
Bryony Herrod-Taylor, United Kingdom
Cath Milliken, Australia
General, United States
Graham Rippon, United Kingdom
Miguel, Germany
Lance Chennault, United States
Bart Buckalew, United States