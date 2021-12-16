Stunning Still Life – Meet the GuruShots winners
December 16, 2021
We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of ‘Stunning Still Life.’ For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.
Top photographer
Photo Sanja, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Top Photo
Michal Vaněk, Czechia
Guru’s Top Pick
Agustín Díaz, Spain
Margie Troyer , United States
Yana Raaga, Latvia
Paula Gil, Portugal
Andrejs Travkins, Latvia
Laimute Kuriene, Netherlands
Gwen Carr, USA
Fotokappa, Italy
Thomas Martin McShane, Australia
Marek Bellay, Slovakia
Bruno Tumiati, Italy
Detlev Nitsche, Germany
Teri-Kay Kelly, Australia
Gisele Souza, Brazil
Paolo Ortenzi, Italy
Recep Canbek, Turkey
Monika Ginter, Poland
Rihet Bladi, United Kingdom
Hans-Jürgen Hinz, Germany
Stephen Day, USA
Nicolene Dreyer, Australia