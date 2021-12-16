Advertisement

Stunning Still Life – Meet the GuruShots winners

December 16, 2021

We showcase the top-rated images sent in by GuruShots members on the theme of ‘Stunning Still Life.’ For more inspiring challenges to improve your skills and stay motivated, see here.

Top photographer

Photo Sanja, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Top Photo

Michal Vaněk, Czechia

Guru’s Top Pick

Agustín Díaz, Spain

Margie Troyer , United States

Yana Raaga, Latvia

Paula Gil, Portugal

Andrejs Travkins, Latvia

Laimute Kuriene, Netherlands

Gwen Carr, USA

Fotokappa, Italy

Thomas Martin McShane, Australia

Marek Bellay, Slovakia

Bruno Tumiati, Italy

Detlev Nitsche, Germany

Teri-Kay Kelly, Australia

Gisele Souza, Brazil

Paolo Ortenzi, Italy

Recep Canbek, Turkey

Monika Ginter, Poland

Rihet Bladi, United Kingdom

Hans-Jürgen Hinz, Germany

Stephen Day, USA

Nicolene Dreyer, Australia