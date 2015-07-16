Stunning aerial shots of Shard captured from helicopter over London Bridge station

Rail bosses have released spectacular images of London Bridge station and the Shard as the station undergoes a massive ‘brick-by-brick’ rebuild.



Network Rail has released eight aerial images captured from the Network Rail helicopter using a Canon EOS-1D X and 28-300mm lens.

The images were taken as the Network Rail team surveyed the track.

The redevelopment of London Bridge will lead to Britain’s biggest station concourse, ‘the size of the pitch at Wembley’, according to Network Rail, which says the reconstruction site is as long as the Shard is tall.

A spokesman added: ‘Network Rail’s work on the programme will provide the stations, signalling and track for new, more frequent trains through the heart of the city, improving reliability and performance.’

The rebuild is expected to be completed in 2018.









