Street Photography – Meet the GuruShots winners

September 21, 2022

We’ve teamed up again with the world’s leading photo game GuruShots to showcase the winning images from the Street Photography challenge.

By competing in epic photography challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback and exposure from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

Congratulations to those photographers who have made it to the top voted photos. To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com

Top Photographer

Julien Serarre, Mexico

Top Photo

Benny, Israel

Guru’s Top Pick

Dan Mackenzie, United Kingdom

Jorge Valero, Colombia

Mia Kumlin, Sweden

Stephen Day, United States

Nicu Apostu, Romania

Fred Matos, Italy

George, Malaysia

MarinaDXB, France

Lidiya Dmitrieva, Israel

Barbara, South Africa

Dafinka Tomova, United States

Margarida Afonso Silva, Portugal

Cassandra Urban, United States

Martin Hesketh, Ireland

Lora Grant, United States

Summer Break, Belgium

Patti Spamers, South Africa

Unnamed, Austria

Unnamed, USA

Yaron Tal, Israel

Johanna B., Germany

