Staggering image of diving kingfisher wins coveted photographer of the year crown

An incredible image of a diving kingfisher has won the Societies’ Photographer of the Year title for the UK.
[Photo credit: © Chris Chambers]
West Yorkshire photographer Chris Chambers beat almost 12,000 images entered into the Societies’ Monthly Image Competition during 2015.
Commenting on the winning shot – which beat entries from all over the world – judges said: ‘This decisive moment has been superbly captured, in this fast-paced moment.
‘It’s a staggeringly good shot that we all wished we had captured.’
Chris, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, won a Fujifilm X-T1 with a 56mm f/1.2 lens, plus a trip to the WPPI portrait and wedding convention in Las Vegas, USA.
The photographer was awarded the coveted title at a recent awards dinner in London.
[Photo credit: © Kutub Uddin]
[Photo credit: © Gytis Sacikauskas]
[Photo credit: © Paul Karaolides]
[Photo credit: © Laima Kavaliauskaite]
[Photo credit: © Kenny Ferguson ]
[Photo credit: © Neenad Arul]
The Societies’ Awards 2015 winners:
The Societies’ Photographer of the Year 2015 – Chris Chambers, UK
The Societies’ 2nd Place Photographer of the Year 2015 – Vagelis Giotopolous, Greece
The Societies’ 3rd Photographer of the Year 2015 – Laima Kavaliauskaite, Lithuania
Advertising and Commercial – Richard Bradbury, UK
Architectural – Chris Blaser, Switzerland
Boudoir and Beauty – Laima Kavaliauskaite, Lithuania
Bump to Baby – Jocelyn Conway, UK
Children – Stephanie Belton, UK
Digital Art – Audrey Kelly, UK
Events – Paul Karaolides, UK
Fashion – Dzerinaldas Lukosius, Ireland
Landscape – Hardik Pandya, UK
Macro and Close-up – Anne Algar, UK
Media and Documentary – Jackie Au, Canada
Monochrome – Neenad Arul, India
Nature – Kutub Uddin, UK
Open Avant Garde – Roberto Falck, USA
Pet Portraiture – Tracy Willis, UK
Pictorial and Fine Art – Kenny Ferguson, UK
Portraiture Avant Garde – Patricia Taylor, UK
Portraiture Environmental – Lindsay Dobson, UK
Portraiture Studio – Laima Kavaliauskaite, Lithuania
Sports – Sofie Louca, UK
Street Photography – Paul Bucknall, UK
Travel – Peter Jones, UK
Wedding Avant Garde – Gytis Sacikauskas, Lithuania
Wedding Photojournalistic – Vagelis Giotopolous, Greece
Wedding Classical – Mauro Cantelmi, Australia
Wildlife – Chris Chambers, UK