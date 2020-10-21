“Spectacular” noise reduction with new software, says DXO October 21, 2020

DXO has announced PhotoLab 4, a major update of its photo-editing software. A key addition is DxO DeepPRIME, a noise-reduction and demosaicing technology based on artificial intelligence. ‘Compared to DxO PRIME, DxO’s previous denoising algorithm and the current standard among photo-editing software programs, DeepPRIME delivers a gain of around two ISO sensitivity values at a comparable level of quality,’ said the company, claiming spectacular results when used with images taken in low light, or shot with older digital cameras.

DxO PhotoLab 4 also has an updated interface, a batch-renaming feature in its Photo Library, beefed-up History for revisiting edits and the ability to selectively copy and paste specific adjustments between images. You can also sign photos by adding a watermark directly to the image.

You can get the full Elite version (PC and Mac) at a discounted price of £129.99 if you purchase before 19 November, and the Essential version for £86.99. Buy from here; you can also get a free trial for PC and Mac.

