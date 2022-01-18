Sony World Photography Awards reveals Student and Youth shortlists January 18, 2022

The World Photography Organisation has announced the shortlisted photographers in the Student and Youth competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022. The winners of Student Photographer of the Year and Youth Photographer of the Year will be announced on 12 April 2022 and will go on display as part of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 exhibition at Somerset House in central London.

The Student shortlist showcases series of works by 10 students at leading international higher education institutions. For the 2022 competition, students were invited to submit a series of five to 10 images that interpreted the brief Connections. The shortlisted entries were chosen, ‘for their nuanced and intelligent responses to this brief.’

The Student shortlist is as follows:

The Identity of Holland by Ezra Bohm (The Netherlands, Nederlandse Acedemie voor Beeldcreatie), which focuses on the inhabitants of the Dutch village of Urk, the last people in the Netherlands to still wear traditional dress.

Becoming South African by Aidan Murgatroyd (South Africa, Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography) follows the photographer’s journey in search of a greater understanding and sense of connection to his home country after prolonged absences.

Theologians by Sergey Pronin (Russian Federation, Docdocdoc School of Modern Photography) captures participants seeking spiritual connection in the summer camp of St. Tikhon’s Orthodox University’s Theological faculty.

The Butcher by Dennis Mubanga Kabwe (Zambia, Open Window University Zambia) spotlights a local butcher at work in the heart of the marketplace.

Cariño by Chris Rosas Vargas (USA, Parsons), a series of sentimental portraits of public spaces in the Bronx and Harlem.

Tiramisu by Alexander Komenda (Canada, Aalto University, Finland) which depicts Komenda’s playful collaborations with fellow students to help pass the time during the lockdowns.

Disconnected by Oriel Naxhielly Martins (Argentina, ENFO Escuela De Fotografía), where the photographer focuses on moments of physical intimacy and the struggle of coping with isolation during the pandemic.

Connections by Sachi Deshmukh (India, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti, Italy), which juxtaposes past and present through old photographs of her then newly married parents held by their now aged hands and linked together with red thread.

Memories of Family by Xu Han (China Mainland, Nanjing University of the Arts) uses close-up abstract images of paint droplets and patterns to explore the photographer’s relationship with family.

Even When We’re Breathing, We’re Moving by Angela Stoll (Australia, University of Wollongong) examines the idea of movement as a passage of time through long-exposure black and white images of a dancer within an abandoned space.

The winner of Student Photographer of the Year 2022, together with their university, will be awarded Sony digital imaging equipment amounting to a combined total of €30,000. This year’s Student shortlist was judged by Colin Czerwinski, Founder of NOICE Magazine.

Youth shortlist

The Youth competition shortlist features seven category winners from June to December 2021, who each responded to a different monthly theme. They are Elijah Baptiste (USA, 15-years-old, Composition & Design), Zinuo Shi (China Mainland, 17-years-old, Street Photography), Emery Sanderson (Canada, 19-years-old, Landscape), Cameron Borg (Australia, 17-years-old, Culture & Travel), Rayhan Mundra’s (USA, 15-years-old, Wildlife & Nature), Tri Nguyen (Vietnam, 18-years-old, Portraiture) and Benjamin Joel (USA, 17-years-old, Open Call). The Youth Photographer of the Year is judged by Hideko Kataoka, Director of Photography at Newsweek Japan. The winner will receive a range of Sony digital imaging equipment to nurture their vision.

The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competition of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022 will be announced on 12 April 2022.

Established by the World Photography Organisation, the free-to-enter Sony World Photography Awards is now in its 15th year. The awards also recognise the world’s most influential artists working in the medium through the Outstanding Contribution to Photography accolade – the acclaimed Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky is the 2022 recipient of this award. Previous recipients of the award have included Martin Parr, William Eggleston, Candida Hofer, Nadav Kander, Gerhard Steidl and Graciela Iturbide. For more details see: World Photography Organisation

