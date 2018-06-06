Sony RX100 VI Sample Image Gallery

We've had some hands-on time with Sony's exciting new compact camera - here are some of our initial images.

Sony’s brand new RX100 VI compact camera was announced yesterday. We’ve been in Venice using an early sample of the device.

In this sample image gallery, we share some of our early test images taken with it. There’s been a variety of different shooting scenarios to really put the Cybershot RX100 VI through its paces.

The RX100 VI has a 20.1 megapixel one-inch type stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor, and a longer zoom lens than we’ve ever seen before on an RX100 camera. You’ve now got a focal length range covering 24-200mm (35mm equivalent).

Other specifications include a touch-sensitive tilting screen, an inbuilt viewfinder, a 315-point autofocusing system, 24fps shooting, the latest Bionz X processor, 4K video recording and more.

The RX100 VI will set you back £1,150 when it goes on sale from July – but it is being lauded as the ultimate “carry everywhere” camera. We’ll be looking forward to putting the camera properly through its paces as soon as possible.