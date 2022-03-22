Sony reveals FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G wideangle powerzoom March 22, 2022

Sony has unveiled a new wideangle zoom for its full-frame mirrorless cameras, the FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G. This revisits the territory occupied by the existing Zeiss-badged FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS that appeared in 2014, but has a very different design philosophy. In a move that’s designed to appeal to videographers, it employs a powered, rather than mechanical zoom mechanism, driven by two silent XD linear motors. It’s also very lightweight, at 353g (vs 518g). But it lacks optical stabilisation in return.

Optically, Sony has employed a 13-element, 12-group formula with plenty of special elements, including two advanced aspherical elements that suppress field curvature and astigmatism, and one each made from extra-low-dispersion (ED) glass and super-ED glass to minimise chromatic aberration. The dust- and moisture-resistant barrel measures 88.1mm in length and 80.6mm in diameter, with a 72mm filter thread. The minimum focus distance ranges from 28cm to 24cm.

In contrast to its predecessor’s rather minimalist design, the FE 16-35mm F4 G sports a full array of external controls. Along with conventional focus and zoom rings, there’s a video-friendly zoom lever on the side. Sony has also included an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and clickless operation, an AF/MF switch, and an AF-stop button.

The Sony FE 16-35mm F4 G is due in the shops in May for £1300. This is £150 more than the street price of the older lens, which Sony says will remain in its range.

Sony E PZ 16-35mm F4 G: Full specifications