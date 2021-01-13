Sony reveals FE 35mm F1.4 GM January 13, 2021

Sony has revealed a new premium large-aperture prime, in the shape of the FE 35mm F1.4 GM. This may come as something of a surprise, given that the firm’s existing Distagon T* FE 35mm F1.4 ZA has been on the market for less than six years. But this latest optic is rather smaller and lighter, while offering a closer minimum focus distance. At £1500, it’ll arrive on the market for around £200 more than its predecessor’s current street price.

In terms of design, the new 35mm f/1.4 takes its cues from Sony’s other recent primes such as the excellent FE 24mm F1.4 GM. Its weather-sealed barrel sports an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and smooth operation, along with an AF-stop button on the side. At 96mm in length, 76mm in diameter and 524g, it’s 16mm shorter and over 100g lighter than its stablemate.

It focuses down to 27cm, accepts 67mm filters, and employs an 11-bladed aperture diaphragm. Optically it makes use of two advanced aspherical elements and one extra-low dispersion glass element, while Sony’s Nano AR coating II is employed to suppress flare and ghosting.

We’ve been lucky enough to have got our hands on a sample of the lens prior to its official launch, and have been mightily impressed. You can read our full review of the Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM here.