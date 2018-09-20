Sony reveals FE 24mm F/1.4 GM

Sony says its new wideangle prime is lighter and sharper than DSLR equivalents

Sony has announced the FE 24mm f/1.4 GM – a premium, large-aperture wideangle prime for its full-frame mirrorless system. Compared to equivalent lenses made for full-frame DSLRs, Sony’s is considerably smaller and lighter: a direct consequence of the system’s mirrorless design. Being a member of the firm’s top-end G Master range, it’s designed with the aim of providing “unrivalled sharpness and beautiful bokeh”.

The lens employs a newly-developed optical design with 13 elements in 10 groups, including two extreme aspheric (XA) elements along with three crafted from extra-low dispersion (ED) glass. According to Sony the lens suppresses sagittal flare much more effectively than its SLR rivals, making it highly suitable for astrophotography. Nano-AR coating suppresses flare and ghosting, while fluorine coating on the front element shrugs off water and grease.

With Sony’s latest high-power direct-drive supersonic motor (DDSSM) system on board and an internal-focus design, the lens promises fast, precise yet quiet AF. An 11-blade aperture diaphragm is designed to give a circular opening for attractive bokeh.

In terms of design, the 24mm F1.4 GM incorporates an aperture ring with detents at third-stop intervals, but which can also be de-clicked for video work using a large switch on the barrel. There’s also a focus hold button on the side, that can be re-programmed from the camera body. The lens is dust and moisture resistant, and weighs just 445g.

TheSony FE 24mm F1.4 GM is due to go on sale in the middle of October for £1,450. AP’s technical editor Andy Westlake got his hands on one to try out prior to launch – see our first impressions and sample image gallery here.