Sony reveals ECM-G1 shotgun mic for vloggers July 13, 2022

Sony is set to launch a new shotgun microphone, the ECM-G1, which is firmly aimed at vloggers and content creators.

The microphone is said to be compatible with a wide range of cameras and smartphones via a 3.5mm TRS mic jack.

With ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection, Sony says, ‘users can enjoy excellent sound quality when capturing content, making this the perfect microphone for vlogging.’

The lightweight 34g ECM-G1 is designed to capture clear voices, hence adding to its appeal to vloggers.

It includes a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors.

It has an optimised structure to suppress frequency vibration noise with anti-vibration dampers.

For self vlogging to-camera, clear sound collection from in front of the camera is helped with the suppression of super-cardioid and ambient sound to ensure only the desired speech audio is captured.

A Multi Interface Shoe support enables greater flexibility with battery-free and cable-free shooting.

The mic can be powered directly from your camera’s power, so there should be no issues with the battery running out or cables getting in the way.

The ECM-G1 mic will be available from August 2022 at a selection of Sony’s authorised dealers, for an estimated retail price of £145.

You can watch a video about the Sony ECM-G1 shotgun mic below…

Sony introduces the new small and lightweight ECM-G1 microphone that enhances the standard of video recording through high-quality sound collection. With ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection, users can enjoy excellent sound quality when capturing content.

Enhance standard of video recording with high quality sound

Clear, high-quality sound plays an important role when capturing content for video. The ECM-G1 boasts a large-diameter (approx. 14.6mm) microphone capsule, providing clear sound collection whilst suppressing noise, greatly improving the quality of video production.

The ECM-G1 is the perfect microphone for vlogging as it captures clear voices, includes a wind screen to reduce wind noise when shooting outdoors and has an optimised structure to suppress frequency vibration noise with anti-vibration dampers. When connected to a Sony camera equipped with the Multi Interface (MI) shoe, the cableless design even eliminates cable-transmitted vibration noise.

Ambient sound suppression and clear frontal sound collection

Clear sound collection from in front of the camera is emphasized with super-cardioid [1] and ambient sound suppressed to ensure only wanted audio is captured – great for selfie shooting. Even when shooting indoors, the ECM-G1 is highly effective at reducing echo pickup from walls and voice reverberation resulting in clear conversation sound collection.

Enjoy high quality sound anywhere, anytime

MI Shoe support enables greater flexibility with battery-free and cable-free shooting. The power is supplied directly from the camera to the microphone so no issues with the battery running out or cables in the way – even when shooting with the vari-angle LCD monitor open horizontally.

The ECM-G1 is ultra-light, weighing just 34g, and very compact (WxHxD: 28mmx50.8mmx48.5mm) so can be used anywhere, anytime.

Lastly, a recording cable [2] is included for ease and the microphone jack [3] is compatible [4] with a wide range of devices [5], such as cameras and smartphones, giving users the ultimate flexibility for various shooting requirements.

Pricing and Availability

The new ECM-G1 will be available in August 2022 at a variety of Sony’s authorised dealers, for an estimated retail price of £145/€170.

Notes:

[1] This directionality is achievable with only one microphone capsule, resulting in small physical size, while allowing sound from the desired frontal area to be emphasized more effectively than by a general unidirectional microphone. The frontal extent of the sound collection area is wider than that of super-directional microphones, but super-cardioid microphones are generally more compact

[2] 3.5mm TRS – TRS cable.

[3] 3.5mm TRS.

[4] A commercially available conversion adapter may be required. Regarding device compatibility, please refer to the respective device manufacturers’ specifications.

[5] We do not guarantee compatibility with all products.

