Sony reveals 11mm f/1.8, 15mm f/1.4 and 10-20mm f/4 APS-C wideangles

June 1, 2022

You wait ten years for one, and then three come along at once. It’s just three months shy of a decade since Sony last released a wideangle lens for APS-C cameras, the E 10-18mm F4 OSS. Now it’s released three more all at once. The Sony E 11mm F1.8 is the relatively affordable option, at £500, while the premium Sony E 15mm F1.4 G prime and Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G powerzoom will both cost £750. All three lenses are due to go on sale this month.

Sony E 11mm F1.8 on Sony ZV-E10

Sony sees the E 11mm F1.8 as being ideal for vloggers using the ZV-E10 camera

Looking first at the Sony E 11mm F1.8, this compact, lightweight lens combines a 16.5mm equivalent angle of view with a relatively large f/1.8 maximum aperture. It’s primarily aimed at vloggers using the ZV-E10 camera, who wish to record themselves at arm’s length and get some degree of background blur. But it could also be of interest to photographers seeking a small, lightweight wideangle. On this note, it measures 66mm in diameter and 57.5mm in length, while weighing just 181g. The lens accepts 55mm filters and focuses as close as 12cm.

Sony E 15mm F1.4 G on Sony A6600

The Sony E 15mm F1.4 G should be a particularly good match to the Sony A6600

Second is the Sony E 15mm F1.4 G, which is a more upmarket option that aims to be equally attractive for both stills and video. With a 22.5mm equivalent view, it should nicely complement a standard zoom, particularly in situations where the extra light gathering of the fast f/1.4 aperture comes in handy. As a G-series lens, it promises premium optics and weather-sealed construction. It also gains useful external controls, including an AF-hold button and an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and smooth operation. Physically, the 15mm f/1.4 takes the same 55mm filters as its 11mm sibling but is a little larger, at 69.5mm long, 66.6mm diameter and 219g. Its minimum focus distance is just 12cm.

Sony E 15mm F1.4 G lens

Last but by no means least, the Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G is a compact powerzoom lens that’s essentially an APS-C version of the recent full-frame FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G. It provides a 15-30mm equivalent range when used on a Sony APS-C camera. With an internal zoom and focus design, its length or balance never changes, making it ideal for video work using a gimbal. As a G-series lens, it also boasts weatherproof construction, an AF/MF switch, and an AF-stop button. To operate the zoom, there’s a choice between either a conventional zoom ring or a lever on the side.

Sony E 10-20mm F4 G on the Sony ZV-E10

The Sony E 10-20mm F4 G on the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging camera

At just 178g and 55mm in length, the new zoom is noticeably shorter and lighter than the existing 10-18mm f/4. However, while it could certainly be interesting to photographers using the Alpha 6500 and Alpha 6600 bodies, its lack of optical stabilisation makes it less appealing to owners of other A6000-series bodies. They may prefer the 10-18mm f/4, which costs £120 less and is optically stabilised, but lacks any weathersealing.

Sony E 11mm F1.8: Full Specifications

Sony E 11mm F1.8, top view

  • Price: £500
  • Filter Diameter: 55mm
  • Lens Elements: 12
  • Groups: 11
  • Diaphragm blades: 7
  • Aperture: f/1.8 – f/16
  • Minimum focus: 0.12m
  • Length: 57.5mm
  • Diameter: 66mm
  • Weight: 181g
  • Lens Mount: Sony E
  • Included accessories: Front and rear caps, hood

Sony E 15mm F1.4 G: Full Specifications

Sony E 15mm F1.4 G, side view

  • Price: £750
  • Filter Diameter: 55mm
  • Lens Elements: 13
  • Groups: 12
  • Diaphragm blades: 7
  • Aperture: f/1.4 – f/16
  • Minimum focus: 17cm
  • Length: 69.5mm
  • Diameter: 66.6mm
  • Weight: 219g
  • Lens Mount: Sony E
  • Included accessories: Front and rear caps, hood

Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G: Full Specifications

Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G, side view

  • Price: £750
  • Filter Diameter: 62mm
  • Lens Elements: 11
  • Groups: 8
  • Diaphragm blades: 7
  • Aperture: f/4 – f/22
  • Minimum focus: 0.13m
  • Length: 55mm
  • Diameter: 69.8mm
  • Weight: 178g
  • Lens Mount: Sony E
  • Included accessories:  Front and rear caps, hood

