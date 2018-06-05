Sony officially unveils RX100 VI

Headline features include a 24-200mm f/2.8-4.5 zoom lens, 24fps and a touch-sensitive screen.

Sony has revealed the latest compact camera to sit in its acclaimed RX100 series.

The Cyber-shot RX100 VI sees a longer zoom lens than ever before, giving a 35mm equivalent of 24-200mm, but with a now narrower aperture of f/2.8-4.5. Image stabilisation of up to 4 stops is promised. The camera has a one-inch type stacked 20.1 megapixel Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip.

For the first time in an RX100 series, the Mark VI implements a touch-sensitive screen. This means you now have the ability to control the shutter release and the focus point with a tap on the screen – you can also use a “tilt and drag” motion, combining the use of the screen with the viewfinder. The screen tilts upwards by 180 degrees, and down by 90 degrees.

Advanced features

Sony has managed to keep the camera roughly the same size as its predecessor, despite the addition in focal length – but it is around 1.6mm deeper. Using technology developed for the top-of-the-line A9 mirrorless camera, the Cyber-shot RX100 VI features advanced features including EyeAF tracking capability, 315 phase detection autofocusing points and the ability to shoot at 24fps.

The RX100 VI includes Sony’s advanced High-density Tracking AF technology – a first for the RX100 series. This technology concentrates AF points around a subject to improve tracking and focus accuracy.

There’s also the latest Bionz X processor, with a front-end LSI designed to maximise speed and optimise image quality in a variety of different shooting environments. 4K video recording, without pixel binning, is also included.

Just like previous RX100 models, the VI has a 2.35-million dot XGA OLED Tru-Finder, which can be retracted in and out of the body based on user preference.

You’ll pay a pretty penny for all of this technology in the diminutive body of the camera. The RX100 VI price is around £1,150 and is expected to go on sale from July.

Also announced today is a new VCT-SGR1 vertical shooting grip, which is compatible with the new RX100 VI, as well as all previous iterations of the RX100 camera, plus the RX0.