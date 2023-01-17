Sony launches FE 20-70mm F4 G standard zoom January 17, 2023

Sony has launched the FE 20-70mm F4 G, an everyday standard zoom for the firm’s full-frame mirrorless cameras that extends to an unusually wide field of view. As such, it could be an interesting option for landscape or cityscape photographers who wish to travel light. Sony also touts it as being ideal for vlogging and video production.

Optically the lens employs 16 elements in 13 groups, including two Advanced Aspherical, one aspherical, three extra-low dispersion (ED) glass, and one aspherical ED lens to suppress aberrations. Two XD linear motors are employed to operate the internal focus mechanism, promising fast and silent AF. A minimum focus distance of just 25cm at the telephoto end provides a maximum magnification of 0.39x for homing in on close-up details.

Design highlights include an aperture ring that can be switched between clicked and smooth operation, dual Focus Hold buttons, and weather-resistant construction. The lens measures 79mm in diameter and 99mm in length, weighs 488g, and accepts 72mm filters.

The Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G is expected to arrive in the shops in February or March 2023 for £1400.

We were able to test the new lens prior to its official launch: read our detailed Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G review

In related news, the firm has also revealed that it’s currently developing a new Sony FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS premium telephoto prime. Designed for photojournalism and indoor sports photography, it’s currently planned for release in early 2024.

Sony FE 20-70mm F4 G full specifications:

Price: £1400

£1400 Filter Diameter: 72mm

72mm Lens Elements: 16 (2x AA, 1x aspherical, 3x ED, 1x Aspherical ED)

16 (2x AA, 1x aspherical, 3x ED, 1x Aspherical ED) Groups: 13

13 Diaphragm blades: 9 (circular aperture)

9 (circular aperture) Aperture: f/4 – f/22

f/4 – f/22 Minimum focus: 0.3-0.25m (0.39x magnification at 70mm)

0.3-0.25m (0.39x magnification at 70mm) Length: 99mm

99mm Diameter: 78.7mm

78.7mm Weight: 488g

488g Lens Mount: Sony E (full-frame)

Sony E (full-frame) Included accessories: Caps, hood, pouch

