Sony discounts A7R III and more in summer sale

Get up to 20% off full-frame Sony cameras and some power compacts

The Sony Summer Sale launches online today with between 10-20% off a range of cameras at 14 participating retailers. While the sale is slanted more towards APS-C compacts, some full-frame interchangeable lens Alpha models are included, notably the A7R III and A7 II. Discounted APS-C cameras include the 20.1Mp RX100 V with one-inch sensor, the Alpha 6100 and the Alpha 6000.

“Upgrade your camera and get creative with a summer photography project using Alpha 6100 APS-C camera with its fast AF; the perfect purchase for summer snaps,” the company said. “With its 180° tiltable LCD touchscreen, it allows for easier self-portraits and high- and low-angle shots. For those capturing important family memories at home or gatherings with friends at a nearby park, the RX100M5A is the perfect premium compact camera. Pocket-sized offering 20.1Mp, it captures the glorious detail as well as up to 40x super slow-motion. The camera is also equipped with a 1.0-type stacked CMOS image sensor, a Zeiss lens for creating DSLR like portraits and an enhanced image processing system.”

Follow the links on the Sony home page to obtain a summer promotion code, redeemable online at checkout. Full list of discounted products (not just cameras) here.