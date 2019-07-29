Sony cuts price of older Alpha 7 cameras and lenses

There is a lot of coverage and excitement surrounding the new 61Mp Sony Alpha 7R IV 61Mp full-frame mirrorless powerhouse, but if your budget can’t quite stretch to £3,500 just for the camera, Sony has cut the price of older Alpha 7 series cameras and assorted lenses.

For a limited time, you can save up to £200 on the older, but still very worthy, Sony Alpha 7R III and Alpha 7R II for example. The Alpha 7R III is a 42.4 megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera with 4K movie recording and is now onsale at Park Cameras for £2299 with the £200 cashback added. The instant rebate scheme covers the Alpha 7R III, Alpha 7 II and 28-70mm lens kit, the Alpha 6000, plus the FE 24-70mm f/2.8, FE 70-200mm F4 OSS, FE 24-105mm f/4 G, Zeiss E-Mount 16-35mm FE F4 and more. See Park Cameras and Wex Photo Video for full details. If you have your heart set on the new Sony Alpha 7R IV, check out our in-depth hands on first look here.