Sony confirms development of FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS January 18, 2023

Sony has announced that the highly-anticipated FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS telephoto lens is being developed. This follows the release of the FE 20-70mm F4 G standard zoom.

Along with 300m focal length and F2.8 aperture, the new lens will feature the high-resolution and bokeh of Sony’s flagship G Master series lenses that includes the FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS and the FE 600m F4 GM OSS.

Additional details and specifications of the new lens will be released at a later date. It is expected to launch in early 2024.

Sony today announced the development of the long-awaited FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS Telephoto lens, with a target launch date in early 2024.

Large-aperture super-telephoto lenses like the FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS and FE 600mm F4 GM OSS are highly acclaimed by sports and wildlife photographers around the world for their outstanding resolution and AF performance, as well as being remarkably lightweight. As such, the new lens will feature the incredible high-resolution and spectacularly beautiful bokeh of Sony’s acclaimed line of flagship G Master™ series lenses, whilst also offering a far-reaching 300 mm focal length and F2.8 large aperture. This combination will deliver a new elevated shooting experience for all professional sports, news and event photographers and videographers looking to capture decisive moments with higher image quality.

Sony will continue to expand its attractive lens line-up in order to meet the demands and maximize the creative possibilities for all types of creators, including professionals, and expand the possibilities of artistic expression.

Additional details and specifications on the new FE 300mm F2.8 GM OSS Telephoto Lens will be released at a later date.

Featured image: Andy Westlake.

