Sony adds firmware updates for A1 and A7S III cameras June 14, 2022

Sony has released firmware updates for its flagship Alpha 1 (Version 1.30) mirrorless camera and its Alpha 7S III (version 2.10) full-frame mirrorless camera.

The Sony A1 firmware update brings 8K 4:2:2 10-bit video recording capabilities from 8.6K oversampling.

The A1 already had 10-bit recording capabilities, but it was only 4:2:0.

The update offers a lot more latitude in post-production for colour correction and grading, as well as for tools like chroma-keying.

The Sony A1 also receives lossless compressed raw format still files.

Of the A1’s V1.30 firmware update Sony stated, ‘Using newly added 8K 4:2:2 10-bit capabilities, filmmakers and cinematographers can more precisely customise the vibrancy and colour grading of their recordings. Combined with the Alpha 1’s 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary 8K resolution, the new addition of 4:2:2 10-bit recording lets filmmakers and content creators realise their creative vision with incredible realism and colour.

The update also adds Lossless Compressed RAW files in S, M, and L (small, medium, or large) file sizes. Selecting L size preserves the same image quality as an uncompressed RAW format while significantly reducing the file size. The M and S sizes record fewer pixels than the L size, providing more manageable RAW files. With Alpha 1 v1.3, users can freely combine JPEG and their choice of Lossless Compressed RAW sizes based on their use case. This is especially beneficial with a user needs to deliver JPEG files immediately, but also needs RAW files for in-depth editing.’

Sony A1 firmware Version 1.30 – benefits & improvements

Allows you to select M and S sizes in addition to L when using the RAW recording lossless compression method

Adds the 4:2:2 10bit selection when shooting XAVC HS 8K

Allows proxy recording during a remote computer connection

Improves the accuracy of the Eye AF feature

Fixes an issue where the remote shooting may not work with Imaging Edge Desktop (Remote)

Improves the stability of the custom white balance

Improves the operational stability of the camera

More accurate Eye AF

Of the Alpha 7S III’s V2.10 firmware update Sony said, ‘Most notably, this latest update includes the introduction of proxy recording during remote computer connect and improvements to Eye AF (autofocus) performance.’

Sony A7S III firmware Version 2.10 – benefits & improvements

Allows proxy recording during a remote computer connection

Improves the accuracy of the Eye AF feature

Improves the stability of the custom white balance

Improves eye sensor detection performance with strong light sources, such as sunlight

Improves the operational stability of the camera

Download links

The Sony Alpha 1 firmware v1.3 is available now and can be downloaded from the following links:

Alpha 1 firmware update Ver. 1.30 (Windows)

Alpha 1 firmware update Ver. 1.30 (Mac)

Sony has also updated the Remote Camera Tool (to 3.1) for the Alpha 1 – it can be downloaded here.

The Alpha 7S III v2.1 firmware is available now and can be downloaded from the following links:

A7S Mark III firmware update Ver. 2.10 (Windows)

A7S Mark III firmware update Ver. 2.10

Related articles:

Sony Alpha A1 Review

Sony Alpha 7S III review: hands-on first look

The Best Sony Cameras in 2022

The Best Sony E-Mount Lenses in 2022

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.