Sony A7R V revealed with enhanced subject recognition October 26, 2022

Sony has announced the latest update to its high-resolution A7R full-frame mirrorless camera line. The Sony A7R V employs the same excellent 61MP sensor as its predecessor, the A7R IV, but gains useful updates in almost every other respect. Sony is particularly keen to highlight its updated AI subject detection autofocus system, which can now recognise a wider range of subjects. But there are plenty of other noteworthy improvements, too. Read our Sony Alpha A7R V hands-on first look review to find out more!

Sony A7R V key features at a glance:

61MP full-frame sensor

693-point autofocus

AI subject recognition

ISO 100-32,000 (standard)

10fps shooting

8K 24fps video

9.44m-dot viewfinder

Numerous major updates include a 9.44m-dot electronic viewfinder with 0.9x magnification inherited from the Sony A7S III and the Sony A1. The camera’s dual card slots now accept either CFexpress A or UHS-II SD media, the in-body image stabilisation has been up-rated, and 8K video recording is available at 24fps with a 1.2x crop. There’s also a completely new (for Sony at least) multi-angle screen design.

The Sony A7R V is due to go on sale from mid-November for £4000 body-only.

