Sony A7R IV 61MP high-resolution powerhouse arrives

Sony has announced its successor to the popular A7R III in the form of the Sony A7R IV. Michael Topham reports from the official launch event in Dublin, Ireland

Sony has announced its latest high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera, the Sony A7R IV. This latest arrival in the Alpha range has the highest resolution of any full frame mirrorless camera on the market and introduces some impressive features that include the world’s first 61.0MP CMOS full-frame sensor, a 5.76-million-dot OLED viewfinder and highly sophisticated 567-phase detection autofocus system.

Other intriguing features on the Sony A7R IV include an APS-C crop mode that outputs 26-million-pixel images, 15-stop dynamic range performance, support of Eye AF functionality when recording movies and a new Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode that stitches 16 frames together to create a single image with an impressive 240-million-pixel resolution.

In addition, the A7R IV brings an array of control improvements. The exposure compensation dial gains a toggle lock button, while the focus-area joystick and AF-ON button are both larger, which should make them easier to use. The rear dial that was previously embedded into the camera’s back has been moved onto the top-plate to make space. A new vertical grip, the VG-C4EM, mirrors this control layout for portrait-format shooting and houses two batteries for extended stamina.

We’re currently attending the official launch of the product in Dublin, Ireland and will bring you more information and images of this fascinating full frame mirrorless release as we get it. Key features of the Sony A7R IV can be found below…



Sony A7R IV – Key Features

61.0MP full-frame BSI-CMOS sensor

ISO 100-32,000 (expandable to ISO 50-102,400)

15-stop enhanced dynamic range

5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation (effective to 5.5 stops)

26MP APS-C crop mode

10fps continuous shooting with full AF/AE tracking

567-point phase-detection autofocus system (covers 74% of the image area)

5.76 million dot UXGA OLED viewfinder

4K video with 6K oversampling (super 35) S-Log2/3

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

Real-time tracking AF and real-time eye AF for both humans and animals

Larger joystick for AF area selection

Larger AF-ON button

Exposure compensation dial toggle-lock button

Larger handgrip

Enhanced dust and moisture resistance

Wireless tethering (PC remote)

USB Type-C interface

Sony A7R IV – Price & Availability