Are you a Sony A7 series user? Then join us on our FREE London Christmas Photo Walk with Zeiss

London at Christmas is a photographer’s paradise, as the streets are festooned with beautiful lights, and the festive markets offer endless photo opportunities. Amateur Photographer has teamed up with Zeiss to host a FREE photo walk taking in some of the most colourful sights, plus you’ll be given a Zeiss 40mm f/2 CF Batis to try out on the day. As you’ll see, it’s a stunning lens that’s perfect for low light street photography.

You will be joining a small group of fellow enthusiasts, accompanied by AP Editor Nigel Atherton, leading travel photographer and Zeiss ambassador Ed Norton, and a team from Zeiss.

The event takes place on Thursday 12th December at 3pm, starting at the London Eye, and taking in the following sights:

• The Christmas markets on the South Bank

• The ice rink at Somerset House

• Covent Garden and Seven Dials

• Oxford Street lights

The event will finish around 7pm at Park Cameras in Rathbone Place, just off Oxford Street, where you will be able to enjoy a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie, download your photos, and chat with the AP and Zeiss team.

To sign up for our walk please email us at ap@ti-media.com with ‘Zeiss Photo Walk’ as the subject and including your name and contact details (including a phone number) plus which Sony camera you own.

Some of the sights that the walk will take in…