Smartphone Picture of the Week – Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro February 19, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Alex Flynn, using a Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro.

Alex Flynn, Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

“I work in the IT industry and my passion is street photography and I am very pleased to have had my work shown recently in a collective exhibition at Lauderdale House, London, and also currently being shown online as part of FORMAT Festival, until Mar 2023.

I am based in Surrey/London and took this photo on my Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro phone near Blackfriars Station in London. The man’s silhouette and reflection, combined with the contrasty warm lighting, attracted my attention. I applied negative exposure compensation to keep the image dark and later used Gimp and Nik Color Efex Pro for some minimal post-processing of the phone JPEG image.”

Instagram: @alexflynnphoto

Website: bit.ly/alexflynn

Want the chance to be featured here on our website, e-newsletter and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Related Articles:

Smartphone Picture of the Week – Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Best photography exhibitions to see in 2022