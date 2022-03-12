Smartphone Picture of the Week – iPhone 11 March 12, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Susan Andrews, using an iPhone 11.

Susan Andrews, iPhone 11

“It was taken on my iPhone 11 in Schliersee, a small alpine town south of Munich Germany in February 2022. I was on a school language trip with 23 students aged 16 and we hiked up this snow covered mountain but we took the cable car down as the students were tired after so much walking through snow. It was the first trip post-covid for these students and for the majority it was the first time in a cable car and the stunning sun set made the whole experience picture perfect!

I am a teacher of German & Philosophy in Temple Carrig a Secondary school in Greystones Co Wicklow. I took the photo to share with their parents back at home in Ireland!”

Instagram: @skyne123

Susan was Smartphone runner up in Weather Photographer of the Year and featured on Modern Met’s top 50 photos from around the world in 2021.

