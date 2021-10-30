Smartphone Picture of the Week 30/10/2021 October 30, 2021

Jonathan Rogers

This week’s photograph is by Johnathan Rogers, taken using a Sony Xperia 1 III.

Reflections of Autumn

“I’m a 26 year old hobbyist photographer, who mainly focuses on Wildlife and Landscape images. My kit bag consists of Lumix S5 & G9 bodies, along with big telephoto lenses, wide angles and my Sony Xperia 1 III, which lives in my pocket! I use photography as a way of healing, it helps me to reflect on life and feel more at ease, while also helping with my anxieties.

I took this image during an evening walk in mid October. The image was taken on my local canal in Wendover, Buckinghamshire. The light was absolutely stunning for the time of year and golden hour certainly lived up to it’s name. Teaming the gorgeous light with the fantastic colours in the trees and fallen leaves, I just knew I had to capture that image.

Taking out my Xperia 1 III, I dialed in my settings to capture the light just right. Using Lightroom on my phone, I did a very brief and simple edit to enhance the scene.”

Instagram: @alternative_media_photography

Facebook: @alternative.media.photography

