Smartphone Picture of the Week 29/01/2022 January 29, 2022

Mick Yates

This week’s smartphone photograph is by Mick Yates, using an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

“My wife Ingrid and I live in the UK, and are in the Netherlands to attend the funeral of Ingrid’s mother. We are staying at our usual hotel in Vught, and I have been taking a series of early morning photographs. Whilst most mornings have had lovely sunrises, yesterday was misty, and the view from the room was quite magical.

I used an iPhone 13 Pro Max, and am very impressed with the camera system. The photograph was taken using the Adobe Lightroom app, in pro (manual) mode), and then converted to black and white in Lightroom on my MacBook.”

Mick’s main photography site is www.mickyatesphotography.com

Instagram : @mickyates

Blog: www.yatesweb.com

About Mick:

Mick Yates has been a photographer all of his life. He believes that life is always in motion, every moment creates a sense of place or personality. Having travelled and worked all over the world, his photography is informed by the view that we are more the same than we are different – yet differences reveal stories. Details matter.

After decades in global business, working on 6 continents, Mick is now focused on documentary photography. This includes a major book and exhibition project called Cambodia ‘Unfinished Stories: From Genocide to Hope’ which told the personal stories for the first time of Cambodian friends who survived the Genocide.

Mick has published photo books, and been both an exhibitor and a curator. in 2022, he is a co-founder of a new festival of photography for the South west of them UK, Photo|Frome.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Photographic Society (FRPS), and has an MA in Photography (Falmouth University). He also holds an MSc in Consulting and Coaching for Change (HEC/Oxford).

Currently, Mick and Ingrid live in Corsley, near Frome. Mick is a Visiting Professor at the University of Leeds, Interdisciplinary Ethics Applied, working on both photographic ethics and data privacy.

