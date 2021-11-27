Smartphone Picture of the Week 27/11/2021 November 27, 2021

Ab RaQeeb Sofi

This week we have selected a series of photographs by Ab Raqeeb Sofi, taken using an iPhone 5S and Xiaomi Poco X2.

“I am a student from Srinagar Kashmir. I have been doing photography from past two years. I am passionate about photography and love to capture candid streets and all the art that is happening around me. I feel photography is a way to express myself.

These images have been captured in different places in Kashmir, India. The first image is of my brother at Downtown, Srinagar in June 2021. I loved the light and his expression.

The image above was taken in Dallake, Kashmir. The old man and woman were fishing in the early morning, I think I have captured the peaceful and serene mood well here.

I captured this image of a boy playing football in Eidgah, Srinagar. This photo was taken using the Poco X2, I took the picture from a low angle to capture the moment of action and create an interesting composition.

For this last image, I captured a little boy walking in Srinagar, I loved the light and shadow.”

Instagram: @theasiannphotographer

