Smartphone Picture of the Week 25/12/2021 December 25, 2021

Merry Christmas and welcome to our final Smartphone Picture of the Week of 2021! Our online feature showcasing the best of your smartphone photography. Each week, we select and share our favourite smartphone photograph taken by our online followers.

Alex Moorehead

This week’s image is by Alex Moorehead, taken using a Huawei P30 Pro.

“I currently work in retail though outside of that, photography is a passion of mine. I’m hoping to take photography a step further in the new year and see where the journey takes me.

I capture a lot of landscapes though I also love sports & action photography when the opportunities arise.

Most of the time when I’m out, I’ll have at least one of my cameras with me (main one being the Nikon D850) but I always have my phone with me, allowing me to capture moments wherever I am.

This image was taken using the Huawei P30 Pro phone whilst walking through Princesshay in Exeter. I had intended that evening to capture the festive lights and decorations, though I always have an eye for something a little different, be it reflections in the shop windows or in this case, a puddle.

I captured this image by holding the phone upside down, enabling me to get the lens as close to the puddle as possible to capture the reflection.

This and many other reflection images (as well as plenty of other photography) can be found on my Instagram account which is: @atmoorehead”

