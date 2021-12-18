Smartphone Picture of the Week 18/12/2021 December 18, 2021

Welcome to this week’s Smartphone Picture of the Week, our online feature showcasing the best of your smartphone photography. Each week, we select and share favourite smartphone photograph taken by our online followers.

Jay Mason-Burns

This week’s image is by Jay Mason-Burns, taken using a Huawei P20 Pro.

“I’m a self taught amateur Tog from Selly Oak, Birmingham. I enjoy street, documentary and urban photography, but I also like to experiment with new techniques, most recently with an Infrared camera.

My photo, ‘Rush Hour’, was taken on the bus during my morning commute. Stuck in heavy traffic and buffeted by the worst of Storm Barra, the conditions were dark and stormy and I kept looking at how the brake-lights of the traffic in front of us were glowing through the window condensation.

I grabbed my Huawei P20Pro phone in standard mode, focused on the condensation of the window and tried a couple of shots. This had the effect of throwing everything behind the window out of focus, thus creating the glowing abstract bokeh.

I then imported the photo to Mobile Lightroom and lightly edited the image to bring out the texture of the condensation and boost the colour vibrancy. I particularly like this photo because it’s what my myopic world looks like when I take my spectacles off!!

Social media:

Instagram – @jayjayjjetplane (street photo) & @jayjayjjetski (this 2nd account is where ‘Rush Hour’ was posted).

Twitter – @jayjayjjetplane

Website – https://jayjayjjetplane.myportfolio.com/

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Further reading

Smartphone Picture of the Week 11/12/2021

Smartphone Picture of the Week 04/12/2021