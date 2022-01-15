Smartphone Picture of the Week 15/01/2022 January 15, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media.

Ben Pilling

This week’s photograph is by Ben Pilling, taken using a Sony Xperia 1.

“Normally, I shoot with Sony Full-Frame mirrorless cameras and a wide variety of lenses and subjects. Owing to the restrictions in recent times, I’ve been photographing a much higher percentage of British landscapes and nature. During this period I’ve also really got into running, heading out early morning and witnessing some great scenes and while I would love to have my Sony Alphas with me all the time, we all know the saying – the best camera is the one that’s with you! With my Xperia 1 tracking my run and providing the soundtrack for it, it’s become the ideal camera to capture those stunning views.

The image is of the Humber Bridge. I was out on another early morning run with barely a soul in sight. The fog was extremely dense and this leant to a great view from beneath the bridge. I tried to ensure that I was in the centre of the bridge with the lines running into the corner of the frame. I also wanted to include some of the fence at the bottom of the frame to add another element into the shot.

The phone itself has 3 front cameras (26mm equivalent, 53mm equivalent and 16mm equivalent). Here I used the 52mm equivalent lens to get the best perspective. The image was quickly edited in Snapseed on the phone and came out just as I wanted. I also used an app called Instasize to ensure that the whole image was displayed on Instagram as sometimes images taken in the vertical orientation are cropped. Needless to say, when taking the photo I made sure to pause my running app on my phone!”

Instagram: @_ben_pilling_

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Read our smartphone reviews here: Smartphone Reviews

Further reading

Smartphone Picture of the Week 08/01/2022

Smartphone Picture of the Week 01/01/2022