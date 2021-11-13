Smartphone Picture of the Week 13/11/2021 November 13, 2021

Welcome to this week’s Smartphone Picture of the Week, our online feature showcasing the best of your phone photography. Each week, we select and share favourite smartphone photograph taken by our online followers.

Hinesh Patel

This week’s Smartphone Picture of the Week is by Hinesh Patel, taken using an iPhone X.

“I’m a novice photographer, self taught using my iPhone and lots of online resources. My love for photography began 15 years ago once I started scuba diving. My passion is underwater photography and specifically macro life.

I took this in Haydon Hill, Aylesbury after the recent rain, the field was turned into a lake and alive with different water birds!

I ventured out on my mountain bike in the evening after the recent storms and found myself faced with this majestic site of the field I would usually ride through, turned into a lake! (Which I still rode through after I took the shot).”

Instagram: @nomadicrescuediver

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Further reading

Smartphone Picture of the Week 30/10/2021

Smartphone Picture of the Week 23/10/2021