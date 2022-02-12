Smartphone Picture of the Week 12/02/2022 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE February 12, 2022

Welcome to Smartphone Picture of the Week! Each week, we select and share the best of your smartphone photography in an online feature here on our website, and on our social media. This week’s smartphone photograph is by Sophie Habberjam, using a Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Sophie Habberjam

“My name is Sophie of @sophyainfrance and I am an English girl who has been living in a very rural part of Central France for the past 11.5 years. I have a passion for using my Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for taking photos and though I sometimes use a ‘proper’ camera, I love the flexibily and spontaneity of smartphone photography and tend to use my phone more than anything else.

This particular image was taken one very cold and frosty morning last month just outside of my neighbours home as I was captivated by the detail and beauty of the frosted dried flower head. I used the portrait pre set on my phone to create the background blur and tweaked the image slightly in the gallery edit.”

Instagram: @sophyainfrance

Want the chance to be featured here on our website, e-newsletter and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

