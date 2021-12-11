Smartphone Picture of the Week 11/12/2021 December 11, 2021

Welcome to this week’s Smartphone Picture of the Week, our online feature showcasing the best of your smartphone photography. Each week, we select and share favourite smartphone photograph taken by our online followers.

Paul Giles

This week’s image is by Paul Giles, taken using a Huawei P Smart.

Main camera: Dual – 13 MP, AF. 2 MP, (depth).

Features: LED flash, HDR, panorama.

Video: 1080p@30fps.

“I am a medical writer from the West Midlands. The first digital cameras I had were compact – Kodak and Panasonic Lumix. I was fortunate to receive a Nikon D5300 DSLR, in 2013. From here I entered the Amateur Photographer magazine’s online 2013 Camera School and attended some evening classes.

I have taken several different types of pictures: Running events (Parkrun and cross country), Buildings (WM and NW) Bear charity sculptures (Birmingham), indoor projects (bowl of fruit, model vehicles), and landscapes (Shropshire Hills, Staffordshire canal).

Over recent months the majority of photographs have been taken on my smartphone. I have been out with a local walking group, so it is convenient to take the device out of the pocket and capture some shots of the autumn landscapes in-between chatting and walking (whilst regretting not taking my proper camera)!

This was taken at Upper Arley Village Footbridge, Worcestershire, over the River Severn. I focused on the people in the distance. Using a symmetrical composition to showcase the wear and growth on the metal frame, autumn colours of the vegetation, whilst getting light from the open, if overcast, sky. This picture did not seem to be enhanced by any basic (Windows 10 photo) post-processing, so I left it as it was taken.”

Twitter: @GilesMedWriting

Website: https://gilesmedicalwriting.wordpress.com/

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/pagiles10/

Want the chance to be featured here on our website and across our social media? All you have to do is share your photographs taken on a smartphone on social media tagging #APSmartphonePicoftheWeek. You can also send in photographs to

Further reading

Smartphone Picture of the Week 04/12/2021

Smartphone Picture of the Week 27/11/2021